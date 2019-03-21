Bokf Na Has $580,000 Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

