Bokf Na Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,474,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,626,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

