Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 94.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,574,000 after buying an additional 1,591,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 79.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NYSE BAH opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock worth $5,106,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-shares-sold-by-alexandria-capital-llc.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.