Boston Advisors LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Boston Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after acquiring an additional 813,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,871,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,929,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after buying an additional 3,991,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Shares of HD opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/boston-advisors-llc-has-12-56-million-position-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.