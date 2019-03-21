Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,408,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,225,000 after acquiring an additional 340,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.1% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 6,789,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 893,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.79. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $435.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.26 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-8-million-holdings-in-cnx-resources-corp-cnx.html.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.