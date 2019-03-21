Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Western Union worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Western Union by 53,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,956,000 after buying an additional 29,166,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Western Union by 6,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,150,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,384,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,559 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Western Union by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,200,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,611,000 after acquiring an additional 809,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $402,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 225.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

