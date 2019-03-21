Brickblock Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Brickblock has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $13,959.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006886 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00153060 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002559 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000311 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

