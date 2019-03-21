Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $127.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,198,550.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 37,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $4,697,069.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 325,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,645,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,394 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

