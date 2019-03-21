Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $129.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $386,002.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,138 shares of company stock worth $4,389,117. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

