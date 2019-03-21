Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

