Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 123 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,663,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,900,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,880,000 after acquiring an additional 890,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 118.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,578,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,183,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242,519 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.04.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $178,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,222,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $218.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/brinker-capital-inc-sells-123-shares-of-iac-interactivecorp-iac.html.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.