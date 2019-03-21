Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 504.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,397,772,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 16.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,145,554. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $291.03 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/broadcom-inc-avgo-holdings-boosted-by-bluefin-trading-llc.html.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.