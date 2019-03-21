Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will post sales of $31.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $11.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year sales of $148.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.25 million to $154.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Capital One Financial cut Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

