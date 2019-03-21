Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.04 Million

Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will post $80.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.40 million and the highest is $81.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $68.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $355.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $407.52 million, with estimates ranging from $393.30 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.56. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,450,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 704.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 195,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,438,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.