Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce sales of $70.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $70.69 million. Primo Water posted sales of $73.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $316.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $320.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $335.06 million, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $337.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Primo Water by 229.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Primo Water by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $598.66 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

