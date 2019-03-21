Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.42). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of ALDX opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.77. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 59.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 953,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 501,927 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,357,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,307,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,142,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

