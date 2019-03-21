Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $133.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.90 million and the lowest is $130.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $121.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $476.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $478.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.10 million, with estimates ranging from $532.20 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $36,057.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Whittaker acquired 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $39,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,524.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 40.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 753,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $377.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.