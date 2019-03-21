Brokerages Set $49.00 Price Target for Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $49.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.24. Mercury General has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $61.83.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

In other news, Director George Gwyer Braunegg acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 460.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

