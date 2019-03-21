Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Price Target at $27.38

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,721. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $671.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,172 shares of company stock valued at $875,757. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

