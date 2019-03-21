Brokerages Set MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Price Target at $106.10

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.10.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,545,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 100.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 312,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 206,920 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 55.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 316,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 112,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,560.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

