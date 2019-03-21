Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Target Price at $3,024.29

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,024.29 ($39.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,640 ($34.50) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSA traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,455.50 ($32.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,450,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,379 ($31.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,525.50 ($33.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.