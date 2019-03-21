Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) PT at $684.36

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.55 ($8.92).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 606.40 ($7.92). The company had a trading volume of 4,101,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

