Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avista Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. Williams Capital currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $372.22 million for the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.38. Avista has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $115,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $59,405.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,396 shares in the company, valued at $99,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,636 shares of company stock worth $2,070,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,585,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,161,000 after acquiring an additional 371,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Avista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avista by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,152,000 after acquiring an additional 372,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.