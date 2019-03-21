Brokers Offer Predictions for Century Aluminum Co’s FY2020 Earnings (CENX)

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Aluminum in a report released on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.57. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $20.54.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,947,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 11,577.9% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,412,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

