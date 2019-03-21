Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $211,000 Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-has-211000-position-in-ebay-inc-ebay.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.