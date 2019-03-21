Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.81 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/brown-advisory-inc-has-1-80-million-stake-in-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.