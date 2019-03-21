Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rollins by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 397,259 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Rollins by 703.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

ROL opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

