Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 313,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 199,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $234,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,441.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 4,812 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $136,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at $489,394.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $637,843 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/brown-advisory-inc-invests-1-70-million-in-seacoast-banking-co-of-florida-sbcf.html.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.