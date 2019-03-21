Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,363,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,570,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,838,000 after acquiring an additional 155,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,362,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,861,000 after acquiring an additional 638,599 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,738,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after acquiring an additional 196,850 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of News by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,019,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Corp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in News Corp (NWSA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/brown-advisory-inc-trims-stake-in-news-corp-nwsa.html.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.