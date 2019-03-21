Bruce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in IBM (IBM)

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. IBM comprises 3.4% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in IBM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in IBM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IBM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in IBM by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

