BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $179.76 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

