BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) COO Sells $340,267.20 in Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) COO Hal R. Tovin sold 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $340,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hal R. Tovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Hal R. Tovin sold 11,149 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $388,988.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMT opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.86. BSB Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMT. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of BSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

