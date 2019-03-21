BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

“of Medical reported ~$500K in licensing revenue in Q4 and set 2019 sales guidance of $1.6-$2.0M. This outlook assumes that only the two Canadian centers currently treating commercial patients will contribute to 2019 revenue. We see this as a prudent approach and think this leaves some potential for upside as additional Canadian centers are slated to be added throughout the year. Importantly, HSDT has filed a response to the FDA’s request for more information on the PoNS device. We do not have any insight into the US timeline or the potential for additional questions from the agency but continue to believe approval is more likely than not based on clinical benefit and strong safety profile. In our view, the near- term stock price is likely to be driven by updates from the FDA rather than Canadian commercial launch or revenue reports.”,” BTIG Research’s analyst commented.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS HSDT opened at $6.91 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.20.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

