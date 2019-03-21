Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up 5.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 0.71% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after buying an additional 182,727 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after buying an additional 2,879,817 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 1,102,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

