Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.74

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.74 and last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 41450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $193,268.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,953 shares of company stock worth $11,907,228. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 619,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 352,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 465,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 60,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14,036.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 1,032,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/cadence-design-systems-cdns-hits-new-1-year-high-at-62-74.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.