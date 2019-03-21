California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,191 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 416.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,524 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 195.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,970,000 after purchasing an additional 107,184 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,567,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.42.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

