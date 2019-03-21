California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.17 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

