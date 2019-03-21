California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.24 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $479,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,650 shares of company stock worth $2,450,888. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

