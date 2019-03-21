California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Holdings in El Paso Electric (EE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of El Paso Electric worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded El Paso Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-3-29-million-holdings-in-el-paso-electric-ee.html.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.