California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 52,671 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Nike worth $167,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

