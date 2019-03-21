California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

