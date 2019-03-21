California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,259,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

KRC opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

In other news, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $287,187.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,476.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,528. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

