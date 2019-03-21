California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.25 Million Position in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $1,763,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,819 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $94.57 on Thursday. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

