Cambridge Cognition (COG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of COG stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. Cambridge Cognition has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.