Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,926 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $280,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

