Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Buys 99,094 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,314,977.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.69. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,635,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 557,130 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,121,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,750,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 418,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

