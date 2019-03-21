Canaccord Genuity Trims Essential Energy Services (ESN) Target Price to C$0.35

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

ESN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut Essential Energy Services from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

TSE:ESN opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.68.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

