Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.02 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

