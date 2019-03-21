Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 1,985,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

