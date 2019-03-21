Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 80,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,383,268. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

